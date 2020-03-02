Clarus (CLAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

