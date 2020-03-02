Clarus Securities Weighs in on Akumin Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Clarus Securities upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

AKU stock opened at C$4.35 on Monday. Akumin has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and a PE ratio of 55.06.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

