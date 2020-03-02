Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of CLH traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. 25,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,788. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

