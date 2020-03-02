Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.88% of Clearsign Combustion worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.68 on Monday. Clearsign Combustion has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

