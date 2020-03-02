Clearwater Paper Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $27.27 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.64 million, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

