Clipper Coin (CCC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.39 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.46 or 0.06493624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030282 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

