CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002084 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia and YoBit. CloakCoin has a market cap of $996,108.00 and $24,138.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004207 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,409,402 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

