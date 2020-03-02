CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 418,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,342,167 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.