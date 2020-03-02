Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cna Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cna Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cna Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $44.58. 18,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,719. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $2.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Cna Financial to $53.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

