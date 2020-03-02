CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.04 Billion

Analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to post $6.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.52 billion to $27.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.40 billion to $28.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $20,321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

