CNO Financial Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

