Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) – Analysts at First Analysis issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Codexis in a report released on Friday, February 28th. First Analysis analyst anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDXS. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.53 million, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $1,063,537. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.