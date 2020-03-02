Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 303.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $64.60. 7,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,876. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

CNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.