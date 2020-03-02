CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Hits $288,368.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $288,368.00 and approximately $26,687.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network and FCoin. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kyber Network and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

