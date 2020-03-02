CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0074

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $4,047.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 293,244,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,146,285 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

