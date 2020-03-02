CoinUs Market Cap Reaches $221,328.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $221,328.00 and approximately $2,727.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003678 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000127 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.