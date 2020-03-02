Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Colony Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -80.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. 3,877,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

