Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Elizabeth E. Randall Acquires 2,650 Shares

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $15.85. 14,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,062. Columbia Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

