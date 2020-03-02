Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,834 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of Comcast worth $240,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

