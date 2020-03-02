Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,778,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 126,684 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.0% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned 0.13% of Comcast worth $259,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 523,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 174,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

