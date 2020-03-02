Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,036,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amdocs by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,559,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 179,129 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

