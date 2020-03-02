Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of PZZA opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -230.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.