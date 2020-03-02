Comerica Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,676,000 after buying an additional 1,631,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $17,259,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Cfra lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SNN opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

