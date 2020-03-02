Comerica Bank Has $1.70 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,893 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

