Comerica Bank Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of II-VI worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 71,611 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in II-VI by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 64,204 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in II-VI by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 538,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

