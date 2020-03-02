Comerica Bank Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $156,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

