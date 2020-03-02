Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Banner worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banner by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

