Comerica Bank Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after buying an additional 2,218,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after buying an additional 1,751,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

