Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 2,376.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.