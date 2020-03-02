Comerica Bank Purchases 24,249 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Nanometrics worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NANO stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

