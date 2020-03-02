Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 39,396 Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Pacira Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $1,243,053. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.