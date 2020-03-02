Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 44,052 Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,983,000 after buying an additional 404,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 361,632 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after buying an additional 338,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

