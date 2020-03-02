Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 198.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 478,714 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 301,771 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $56.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.