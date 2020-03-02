Comerica Bank Sells 3,453 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

