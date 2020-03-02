Comerica Bank Sells 53,980 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $60.77 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

