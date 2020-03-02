Comerica Bank Sells 8,090 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Unum Group by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 632,391 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 177,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 171,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.31 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

