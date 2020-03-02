Comerica Bank Takes Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $8,495,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9,168.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $91.28 on Monday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

