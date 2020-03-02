Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,867,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

