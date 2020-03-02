Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 56,045 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $98,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

