Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 72,690 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

