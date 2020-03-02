Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allergan were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Allergan by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $190.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.97. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

