Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,837 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.67% of Cheniere Energy worth $104,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $51.29 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

