Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 392,189 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.33% of Equitrans Midstream worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN opened at $6.76 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.