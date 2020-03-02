Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 59,335 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,503,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,278 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,934,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,775,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.