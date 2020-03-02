Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,604,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,592,302 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.44% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $270,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,468,496 shares of company stock valued at $38,249,813 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.