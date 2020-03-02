Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

