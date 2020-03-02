Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 1.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $234,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $120.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.