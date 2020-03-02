Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $122.66 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,505,510 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.43% of Williams Companies worth $122,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

