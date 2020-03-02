Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.04 Million Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.52% of Genesis Energy worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.72. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.27%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 611.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,584 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,376.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $501,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

