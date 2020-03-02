Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.